Go First Airlines Likely To Resume Flight Operations From May 27

The crisis-hit Go First is dealing with its ongoing problems. However, amid this situation, the budget carrier is planning on resuming its flight operations on May 27, as per a report online. The carrier has started training sessions for the pilots under its wing to prepare for these upcoming flights. The refreshing course is being organised for the pilots because of the pause on flights since May 3. It is to be noted that the reports of the resumption of operations have not been confirmed yet.

The reports come right after the budget carrier announced cancellations of all of its flight operations until May 26. The airline cancelled the flights citing "operations reasons" in an announcement earlier.

Though, experts believe that the resumption of operations is still under doubt as half the airline's fleet is still grounded. Furthermore, the airline is in trouble with the aircraft lessors, facing termination of lease agreements. These lessors are currently contesting the bankruptcy court's decision to place a moratorium on aircraft in court.

On May 10, the airline's voluntary plea insolvency resolution proceedings were accepted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Abhilash Lal has been chosen to serve as the carrier's Interim Resolution Professional (IRP). A few lessors have also appealed the NCLT's ruling to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

Go First received a show cause notice from the DGCA on May 8 inquiring as to why they couldn't operate within the allotted 15 days. As a result, the airline's ability to accept new reservations was blocked by the aviation authorities, who also stopped ticket sales.

The airline has recently experienced severe difficulties. Therefore, Go First's ambitions for a resurrection represent a potential comeback for the company. With the suggested actions, the airline hopes to gradually regain stability and rebuild its business so that it can once more offer its clients air travel services.