Go First Airlines Extends Flight Cancellations Till May 26, Cites 'Operational Reasons'

Crisis-hit Go First on Wednesday extended the suspension of flight operations till May 26, citing operational reasons and expressed hope that it will be able to resume bookings shortly. Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings, stopped flying on May 3. Further, aviation regulator DGCA had directed the cash-strapped airline to stop bookings till further orders.

In an update on its website, the budget carrier said that due to operational reasons, "flights until 26th May 2023 are cancelled".

"A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly... As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," it added.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the airline's voluntary plea insolvency resolution proceedings on May 10. Abhilash Lal has been appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to manage the affairs of the carrier. Some lessors have also moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT's decision.

Meanwhile, a claim management portal, 'gofirst claims. In/claims' has been launched for Go First's Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).