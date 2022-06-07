Go First (formerly known as GoAir) has announced the commencement of daily direct flights from Kochi to Kuwait and Kochi to Muscat starting June 1, 2022. Go First has added these flights to strengthen international connectivity between India and the Middle East. The new flights to Kuwait and Musact from Kochi, in the southern state of Kerala will offer connectivity and convenient travel options to blue collar workers and migrant working class flying abroad for employment, said Go First in a statement. Here's the daily flight schedule from Kochi, effective 1st June 2022:

The flight G8 67 will fly daily from Kochi at 20:15 hours and will land Kuwait at 23:05 hours. The same flight bearing G8 68 number will return from Kuwait on the same day at 23:55 hours and will reach India (Kochi) at 07:15 hours the next day. Situated on the western front of Asia, Kuwait is a country in the Middle East that has rich cultural and commercial heritage.

Furthermore, the flight G8 65 will fly everyday from Kochi at 21:00 hours and will land in Muscat at 23:05 hours. The flight will then return bearing the number G8 66 from Muscat at 23:50 hours and will reach Kochi at 05:00 hours next day. Muscat, wedged between the mountains and the sea, is the capital city of Oman and also a trade capital for commerce across the Indian Ocean.

Speaking on the development, Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, said: “As we eventually come out of the pandemic, we are pleased to strengthen our international presence and commence operations between Kochi to Kuwait and Kochi to Muscat. We believe that the situation is improving, and we are hopeful that this will further ease travel between India and Middle East.”

