Go First car goes under IndiGo plane at Delhi airport, narrowly escapes collision with nose wheel

A Go First airline car went under an IndiGo aircraft at the Delhi airport on August 2, narrowly avoiding collision with the plane's nose wheel, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Go First car goes under IndiGo plane at Delhi airport today
  • Narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel
  • DGCA will investigate this incident

An unusual incident took place at Delhi airport today where a car belonging to Go First airline went under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft, narrowly avoiding collision with the plane's nose wheel. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate this incident, that happened at stand number 201 of the airport's T2 terminal. 

There was no damage to the plane and no one was injured, aviation industry sources said. The aircraft was readying to depart for Patna on Tuesday morning when a Swift Dzire car belonging to Go First airline went under it, narrowly avoiding collision with the nose wheel, the sources said.

The plane departed for Patna on schedule, they mentioned. The car's driver was subjected to a breath analyser test for consumption of alcohol and it was found to be negative, the officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)

