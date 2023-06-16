Go First Flight Cancellation Extended Till June 19, Refunds Initiated

Crisis-hit airline Go First on Thursday announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 19 due to operational reasons. Earlier, it was supposed to be till June 16.

"We regret to inform you that Go First flights scheduled till 19th June 2023 have been cancelled due to operational reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," Go First said in a tweet.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans, and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," they said in a letter.

The letter further said that the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. "As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," it added.

On June 13, Go First announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled until June 16. The airline operator had filed for voluntary insolvency in early May, and since then, its operations have stalled.

Civil aviation regulator DGCA had advised the airline to submit a comprehensive restructuring or revival plan within 30 days. The regulator shall review the revival plan once submitted by Go First for further appropriate action in the matter.