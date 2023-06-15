IndiGo Aircraft Grounded After It Strikes Tail During Landing At Ahmedabad Airport

An IndiGo aircraft operating its Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight suffered a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday -- second such incident in the last five days, a DGCA official said. The Directorate General Civil Aviation has ordered the grounding of pilots of the mishap-hit aircraft, the official said. "A tail strike has been reported. The DGCA has ordered off rostering of pilots," the official said. The DGCA has also ordered a probe into the incident, he added. IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed the incident and said the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.

"IndiGo flight 6E6595 operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," the airline said in the statement. On June 11 also, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft suffered a tail strike on its arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Kolkata. Following this incident, IndiGo was ordered by the DGCA to take off the cockpit crew of the flight.

Also read - Ahmedabad-Bound IndiGo Flight Strays Into Pakistan Amid Inclement Weather: Report

Recnetly, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani recently traveled using the flight services of IndiGo. The Union Minister shared the news via her Instagram story. Furthermore, she appreciated the Indian Airlines' cabin crew for their sweet gesture of welcoming her onboard, along with a picture on the social media platform. It is to be noted that the details of her journey are not known.

Smriti Irani's Instagram story shows her holding a collage of pictures being handed over to her by the cabin crew dressed in blue. The collage also had a welcome message for the minister on the flight. The BJP leader also mentioned the names of the crew members in her post. Talking about the post, she said in the caption, "When someone's kindness helps start your day on a sweet note."