Go First Unable To Fly Again, Cancels All Flights Till June 22 Due To Operational Reasons

Seeing the skies seem a distant dream for the budget air carrier - Go First, after it fled for insolvency. The air carrier has further cancelled all of its flights till June 22 for unclarified operational reasons. The airline has recently posted on Twitter about the cancellations. The Tweet reads, “Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 22nd June 2023 are cancelled.” This isn’t the first time the operator has cancelled flights. It is being exercised since May 3, after the company filed for bankruptcy. Go First has announced to offer refund against tickets issued for the flight. However, flyers are still complaining about not receiving refunds on the Twitter post.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 22nd June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRjeD for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/BuKj9YvrSo — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) June 19, 2023

A Twitter user wrote in the comments, “Finalize a date and publish it. Just stalling the dates from the last 1 month.” Also, another user is asking the Ministry of Civil Aviation to intervene to give a call if Go First will come into operational scenarios or not, and it will be great if the decision can be given, once and for all.

Earlier, the airline issues a similar letter, citing operational reasons for the cancellation of flights till June 19. The letter further said that the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. "As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," it added.

On June 13, Go First announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled until June 16. The airline operator had filed for voluntary insolvency in early May, and since then, its operations have stalled. Civil aviation regulator DGCA had advised the airline to submit a comprehensive restructuring or revival plan within 30 days. The regulator shall review the revival plan once submitted by Go First for further appropriate action in the matter.