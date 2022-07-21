NewsAviation
AVIATION

Good news for air travellers! Airlines can't charge extra for boarding pass, says Aviation Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions as per the provision of Aircraft Rules, 1937, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The additional charge for boarding pass is not allowed as per Aircraft Rules, 1937
  • Indigo charges fee for a boarding pass at the check-in counter

Trending Photos

Good news for air travellers! Airlines can't charge extra for boarding pass, says Aviation Ministry

Airlines are not permitted to impose any additional fees when providing boarding passes at check-in desks in airports, as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Currently, a cost is assessed by IndiGo, the biggest airline in India, if a traveller requests a boarding pass at the check-in desk.

"It has come to the notice of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers," the ministry said on Twitter. This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions as per the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, it said.

The airline further said, "In view of the above, the Airlines are advised not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the 'tariff' as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. This has the approval of Competent Authority."


With inputs from PTI

AviationMinistry of Civil AviationAirlineBoarding Pass chargesAviation Ministry

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?