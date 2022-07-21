Airlines are not permitted to impose any additional fees when providing boarding passes at check-in desks in airports, as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Currently, a cost is assessed by IndiGo, the biggest airline in India, if a traveller requests a boarding pass at the check-in desk.

"It has come to the notice of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers," the ministry said on Twitter. This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions as per the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, it said.

The airline further said, "In view of the above, the Airlines are advised not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the 'tariff' as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. This has the approval of Competent Authority."

With inputs from PTI