Good News For Flyers! Air India Launches Direct Flight Service From Vijayawada To Mumbai

If you are a regular flyer, then there is a good news foe you. Vijayawada International Airport has launched a direct daily flight service to Mumbai. This service will reduce the hassle of changing multiple flights. The service was inaugurated on June 15, with a grand ceremony that included a traditional water cannon salute.

According to a report by The Hindu, the inaugural event at the airport was marked by the presence of local Members of Parliament.

M. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Director of Vijayawada International Airport, said "The introduction of a daily direct flight service by Air India between Vijayawada and Mumbai is a major milestone for the airport," he stated. He also hinted at the upcoming launch of another Air India service to Bengaluru, expected within the next month.

Flight Schedule Details

The new flight service is operated using an Airbus A-320 aircraft, which has a seating capacity of 180 passengers. The flight departs Mumbai at 3:55 pm and arrives in Vijayawada at 5:45 pm. The return flight leaves Vijayawada at 7:10 pm and reaches Mumbai at 9:00 pm.