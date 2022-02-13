Good news for travellers, Air India and AirAsia to carry each other’s passengers

According to communication, Air India and AirAsia India have entered into an agreement that will allow them to carry each other's passengers in case there is a disruption of operations. Both airlines are part of the Tata Group.

The arrangement, effective for two years starting from this month, will enable airport teams of Air India and AirAsia to offer alternative first available flights to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

The two carriers have entered into the IROPS (Irregular Operations) arrangement through a pact, which allows the transfer of passengers to each other's flights in case of disrupted operations, as per the communication.

However, the carriage of passengers will be on an "as available" basis as determined by the airport manager of the accepting airline, it stated. Last month, Tata Group completed the takeover of Air India.

With inputs from PTI

