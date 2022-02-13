हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AirAsia

Good news for travellers, Air India and AirAsia to carry each other’s passengers

The arrangement, effective for two years starting from this month, the two carriers have entered IROPS (irregular operations) arrangement through a pact.

Good news for travellers, Air India and AirAsia to carry each other’s passengers
Image for representation

According to communication, Air India and AirAsia India have entered into an agreement that will allow them to carry each other's passengers in case there is a disruption of operations. Both airlines are part of the Tata Group.

The arrangement, effective for two years starting from this month, will enable airport teams of Air India and AirAsia to offer alternative first available flights to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

The two carriers have entered into the IROPS (Irregular Operations) arrangement through a pact, which allows the transfer of passengers to each other's flights in case of disrupted operations, as per the communication.

Read also: Airfare bands are implemented to protect airlines and passengers interest: Jyotiraditya Scindia

However, the carriage of passengers will be on an "as available" basis as determined by the airport manager of the accepting airline, it stated. Last month, Tata Group completed the takeover of Air India.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AirAsiaAirIndiaTata flightsTata airlines
Next
Story

Mumbaikars will now enjoy movies, TV shows and more in local trains! Here’s how

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Bank Fraud: Complaint of SBI's DGM, investigation lasted for several months