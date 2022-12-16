topStoriesenglish
Good news, international travellers! Cathay Pacific increases flights on Indian routes, details here

Cathay Pacific is set to increase the frequency of its flight services from Mumbai and Delhi to five and seven flights, respectively, per week from January onwards, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 08:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, announced on Friday that it will increase its flight services to and from India, including routes to and from Delhi and Mumbai, to 14 flights per week beginning in January of next year. Cathay Pacific said in a statement that the number of flights to and from India per week will increase to 15 from nine currently. The full-service carrier also announced that it will operate an Airbus A350-900 aircraft on its Bangalore-Hong Kong route for the first time, offering 280 seats, 38 in business, 28 in premium economy, and the remaining 214 in the economy. 

Cathay Pacific is set to increase the frequency of its flight services from Mumbai and Delhi to five and seven flights, respectively, per week from January onwards, the airline said. At present, the total number of flights out of India is nine per week. 

From January onwards, the airline will be operating 14 flights per week, and from February onwards, 15 flights per week, providing connectivity to Hong Kong and beyond from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, Cathay Pacific said.

"We announce the increase in the frequency of flights from Mumbai and Delhi to cater to the rising demand, as well as the introduction of the A350-900 on the Bengaluru-Hong Kong route," said Anand Yedery, regional marketing and sales head for South Asia, Middle East and Africa at Cathay Pacific.

With inputs PTI

