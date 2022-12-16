‘Nobody speaks when I speak’ Traveller fights with co-passenger on flight: Watch viral video

Incidents of violence on flights are rising, and several incidents have been reported, with videos circulating on social media. The incidents usually are initiated by one or two passengers and gradually develop into serious crimes, sometimes even disrupting flights. In the most recent incident, a video of a flight passenger fighting with his co-passenger has gone viral on the internet. The 12-second video was shared on Twitter by a user named McAdams but has been consistently shared since then.

McAdams shared the video on December 14. The video shows a scuffle between two passengers on a plane. However, it is still being determined the incident occurred on which flight. One of the passengers can be seen shouting at his co-passenger; the man in the incident said, "Nobody speaks when I speak. I am telling you, don't talk to me like this." Meanwhile, other passengers can be seen trying to calm him down, saying, "Oye hero, are bhai, baith na tu". However, the first person ignores the attempt and moves on with shouting, "You don't know who I am," at the top of his voice.

Also read: Indigo seeks DGCA approval to wet lease its FIRST Boeing 777 widebody aircraft for international flights

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "The streets have taken to the skies." The video has amassed over 14 thousand views on Twitter and continues to get more. Furthermore, the video is getting a variety of reactions from netizens.

One of the social media users criticised the passenger, causing chaos, saying, "Some people don't see place and lose their temper anywhere. Such things can be avoided, and it can be handled in a better way. People should maintain decorum and not make a horrible experience for all his co-passengers. Hope people realise this." Another user sarcastically said, "How sad. Can't call it road rage. Air rage?" Following the same pattern, another user wrote, "This is what happens when streets are taken to the sky."