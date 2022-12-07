topStoriesenglish
Guwahati-bound Flybig Airlines aircraft grounded at Patna Airport due to fuel leak

The Flybig aircraft VT-TMC was due to depart from Patna airport for Guwahati but had to be grounded by DGCA after a fuel leak was noticed in the plane, reports ANI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:23 PM IST

Guwahati-bound Flybig Airlines aircraft grounded at Patna Airport due to fuel leak

Flybig airlines aircraft was grounded at Patna airport after a fuel leak was noticed in the aircraft on Tuesday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered Flybig airlines' plane to stay on the ground after the incident. Reports suggest that the fuel leak was discovered during a transit check. The incident occurred with the Flybig Airlines aircraft VT-TMC was due to depart from Patna airport for Guwahati at 6:15 p.m., according to a senior DGCA officer. He said, "Fuel running escaped during the examination from the top of the wing's right side between ribs four and five after refueling." 

"Senior officers were informed about it, and the aircraft has been grounded at Patna airport and will be able to fly only after our clearance. We are investigating the incident," he said. 

(With ANI inputs)

