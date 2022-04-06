HAL to convert Passenger aircraft to Multi Mission Tanker Transport in India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 6 to convert Civil (Passenger) aircraft to Multi Mission Tanker Transport (MMTT) aircraft in India.

Under the pact, HAL will convert pre-owned Civil (Passenger) aircraft into air refueling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement. The move will provide India's defense ecosystem with new capabilities and cost-effective solutions in the market, it said.

The MoU will facilitate HAL and IAI's decades long expertise in developing, manufacturing, and producing leading defence platforms, the statement said. The scope of MoU also covers passenger to freighter aircraft conversion along with MMTT conversions.

Also read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urges to start London-Chandigarh direct flights

“We are glad to join hands with our long-standing partner IAI in this venture of MMTT conversion business which is one of the strategic diversification avenues identified by HAL,” said HAL CMD, R Madhavan.

President IAI and CEO, Boaz Levy, said in his message: “We are proud to come together with our counterparts to bring our best value MMTT solution in India while utilizing local resources to manufacture and market the platform. By collaborating with HAL and bringing conversion directly to India, we are supporting the 'Make in India' campaign.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV

#mute