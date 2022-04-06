Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urges to start London-Chandigarh direct flights

Emphasizing the need for an immediate direct air link between Chandigarh and London, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on April 6 urged the British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett, to take up with the British High Commissioner to India of starting direct flights between London and Chandigarh.

Taking part in deliberations, Rowett, who paid a courtesy call to the chief minister at his official residence, said she would certainly take up this matter with the British High Commissioner to start these flights to facilitate the Punjabi diaspora settled in the UK.

These flights will also help people residing in neighbouring states of Punjab to have a seamless journey to Punjab and the UK, she said, according to an official release. She also congratulated Mann for securing a massive mandate in the recently held Punjab assembly polls.

Mann apprised Rowett that besides Punjab, the Chandigarh international airport also caters to the demands of the people of neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The airport has basic facilities for handling wide-bodied aircraft such as the Boeing 777 and is equipped with the CAT-IIB instrument landing system, he said, adding that the airport also has the latest infrastructure for handling international flights.

