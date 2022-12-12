Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia makes a surprise visit at Delhi International Airport amid congestion concerns

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport amid complaints of congestion by passengers at the airport. A host of flyers complained on Twitter about never-ending queues, resulting in long waiting hours at the Delhi airport. While the Delhi airport operator DIAL and aviation ministry said that it has deployed officials on the ground to assist the passengers and minimise any inconvenience, passengers also shared their thoughts on a new terminal’s requirement at the Delhi airport.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia makes a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport amid complaints of congestion by passengers at the airport pic.twitter.com/KSygAVwcB3 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

"Please be assured that passenger experience is paramount for us and we always strive to enhance our flyers experience. Also, we have duly noted the remarks and have shared it with the concerned agency. Further, you may also share your direct feedback with CISF headquarters...," Delhi airport said in the tweet.

In another tweet, it said the team ensures efficient coordination with other stakeholders for smooth travelling experience at the airport.

Amid long queues and waiting periods for passengers at the airport, civil aviation ministry officials on Saturday said an action plan was being implemented to address the congestion, including reducing the number of peak hour departures to 14.

IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights as well as some domestic services operate from T3. On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily. However, it still offers a lot of challenges to flyers, in terms of waiting time. To reduce it, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has drawn a four-point method as an immediate remedy for this concern.

The government will reduce peak-hour departures to just 14, while an increase in the number of x-rays is also advised. Moreover, an AI-based passenger tracking system is to be installed at the airport, along with a reduction in reserved lounges.

With inputs from PTI