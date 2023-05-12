'Heartwarming': Man Records Father's Reaction On His First Flight, Video Goes Viral

The first flight experience is a momentous occasion in anyone's life. For many people, flying is a dream come true, and it's an experience that's sure to leave a lasting impression. The experience gets even better when you fulfill your parents' dream. The feeling can quite literally be of "being over cloud nine." In one such incident, a man took his father on his first-ever flight to Mumbai. The process of the whole journey from start to end was documented on video and shared on social media. The father's reaction to the new experience in the video is melting hearts on the internet.

The documentation of the whole video was shared on the internet by an Instagram user going by the name @jatin_lamba_. The video's caption said, "Ps : Youre feeling proud as a son." The video begins by showing their commute to the airport and then the whole process of waiting at the airport, and boarding the plane, followed by the journey depicted by a few shots of the sky from the cabin. Finally, the journey concludes at the apartment, and the video ends by showing the father looking out the window with a happy smile on his face.

The video has been on social media for over a month and has gained over 1 lakh 38 thousand views during this time. Meanwhile, the likes on the post keep increasing as well. Presently, the video has got more than 26,000 likes.

Many social media users came forward to appreciate the video and the father's reaction to his maiden experience. One of the social media users commented on the post, saying, "Heartwarming…..we don’t get many opportunities to bring up a smile on our parent’s face and even do 1% of what they do for us every day, but whenever we do, we should never let it go waste! " While another user said, "Man, I don't know you. But seeing your dad so happy, I could literally imagine my father. All the very best to you." On a similar note, another user said, "I don't know why but this video gets me emotional." Many other users came forward to express the feeling to do the same for their parents.