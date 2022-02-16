High airfare holding Indian students back, govt promises more flights

In light of Ukraine's fragile relationship with Russia, the government is looking into expanding the number of flights between the two countries to make it easier for Indians to return home.

Discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and various airlines on how to increase the number of flights between India and Ukraine, official sources said. The Indian embassy in Ukraine advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation.

However, many students are unable to return due to skyrocketing flight ticket prices. The flight ticket prices have risen from Rs 50,000 to over Rs 70,000 and the students say it is this financial hurdle that is forcing them to stay put despite the advisory by the Indian government. On normal days, the flight tickets would cost Rs 21,000-Rs 26,000. But now, due to the Russia-Ukraine tensions, the rates have jacked up.

Also read: Will make Air India best in customer service, most technologically advanced: Tata Sons chairman

"Travel agents are exploiting the situation to mint money. We don't have so much money. The news of this Russian-Ukraine conflict allowed them to push flight ticket booking charges citing the troubled situation over here, what can we do? We cannot afford this," said a medical student in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

"The Indian embassy issued an advisory, telling us to leave the country (Ukraine) temporarily, but how? That's the question and we have not been answered by them," said another medical student.

A small but vibrant Indian community lives in Ukraine, comprising mostly business professionals and students. About 18,000 Indian students are studying in Ukraine, mainly in the field of medicine. Indian business professionals work predominantly in the fields of pharmaceuticals, IT, engineering, medicine, education, etc.

‘India Club’ founded by Indian ex-pats in 2001, actively engages the Indian diaspora in Ukraine and organizes/supports several events -- such as Diwali festival, cricket tournaments, Holi festival, Indian dance festival, screening of Bollywood movies, etc," informed the Ministry of External Affairs.

A delegation of parents of the students from Gujarat approached Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and asked for help to make a safe passage for their children staying in Ukraine to return home.

The Ministry of External Affairs has activated helpline numbers and emails so that Indian nationals in Ukraine can contact the embassy when required.

With inputs from IANS and PTI

Live TV

#mute