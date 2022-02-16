Will make Air India best in customer service, most technologically advanced: Tata Sons chairman

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran recently issued a message to the Air India staff. In the message, the chairman said Tata Group is committed to making Air India world class. He also mentioned that the group will work to make Air India best in customer service. "We want AI to be best in class in customer service. We want AI to be the most technologically advanced airline in the world", said N Chandrasekaran.

Air India was handed over to Tata Group on January 27, completing a full circle as the airline returned to the Tata’s after 69 years. Through a competitive bidding process, the government sold Air India to Talace Pvt Ltd, part of Tata Group, for Rs 18,000 crore.

Earlier, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emiretus, Tata Group said, "The Tata Group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service."

Recently Tata Group named former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India. "The board after due deliberations approved the appointment of Ilker Ayci as the CEO & MD of Air India. This appointment is subject to requisite regulatory approvals," Tata Sons stated in a release.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran commented on Ayci's hiring, saying, "Ilker is a Turkish Airlines executive who oversaw the company's present success during his time there. We are happy to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group, where he will lead Air India into the next phase of its development."

