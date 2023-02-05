Hong Kong Announces 500,000 Free Air Tickets for International Travellers

Hong Kong is planning to welcome travellers from all over the world once more post coronavirus and to entice tourists to visit Hong Kong, the country has launched the "Hello Hong Kong" promotional campaign. Under this campaign, 500,000 free air tickets are being offered to travellers. This offer of 5 lakh free air tickets will be given away by the Airport Authority Hong Kong to different markets in phases, through three home-based carriers, namely Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines, starting from March 2023.

Hong Kong International Airport has always been a major international aviation hub and also a preferred choice of tourism for Indians. Airport Authority Hong Kong aims to generate a multiplier effect on boosting air traffic through the campaign. As per the Chairman of Airport Authority, since the relaxation of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for inbound travellers, passenger traffic at the airport has started to pick up, especially in the last quarter.

Here is the biggest welcome from Hong Kong: 500,000 flight tickets to visit our incredible city! Start planning a fun-filled trip with your family and friends — a host of new experiences and attractions are waiting for you! For more details: https://t.co/vue9YsUvgQ#HelloHongKong pic.twitter.com/txTy7z7Iqn February 3, 2023

Jack So, Chairman of Airport Authority Hong Kong said: "These tickets were bought at the worst time of the pandemic, showing our confidence in the future of Hong Kong`s aviation industry. The campaign will generate a multiplier effect on boosting air traffic and enormous publicity for Hong Kong. Since the relaxation of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for inbound travellers last year, passenger traffic at the airport HKIA has started to pick up, especially in the last quarter. We also have had a good start of 2023 with the resumption of normal travel with the Mainland. HKIA has always been a major international aviation hub. We are confident that passenger traffic will continue to rise."

Most notable tourist places among the dozens of new developments are M+ and Hong Kong Palace Museum at the West Kowloon Cultural District, the new sixth-generation Peak Tram, Water World Ocean Park, the new night-time show "Momentous" at Hong Kong Disneyland and enhanced waterfront promenades offering views of Victoria Harbour.



In addition, Hong Kong will host a year-round calendar of more than 250 events and festivals across 2023. Highlights include the Hong Kong Marathon, the Clockenflap music festival, Art Basel, the Museum Summit 2023, Hong Kong Rugby Sevens, Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival and New Year Countdown Celebrations.