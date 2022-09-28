'Humiliated...' Specially-abled woman forced to crawl in plane to reach toilet: WATCH Viral Video

A British specially-abled woman has recently gone viral on social media platforms because of the degrading experience she faced during a flight. The woman named Jenny Berrie was forced to drag herself across the aisle of the plane to use the lavatory after the cabin crew onboard refused to help her with a wheelchair. She shared the incident via her TikTok account, and the video has gone viral now. The incident with the woman paralysed from the waist down occurred on a Spanish airline named AlbaStar while she was on a flight from a Newcastle airport to Palma, Spain.

The video of the incident, with Jenny telling her story, has got over 5 million views now and continues to get more. It is to be noted that airlines generally use an aisle wheelchair to transport passengers on a plane. While Jenny was helped with the aisle wheelchair when she boarded the plane but was told that the chair could not be kept on board for later use. Furthermore, one of the cabin crew members told her that "disabled people should just wear" diapers.

Furthermore, Jenny also mentions in the video that the airline crew kept on serving drinks while she crawled down the aisle to use the restroom. Complaining about it, she says, "They said there wasn't enough room for an aisle chair, even though they have room for drink trolleys, perfume trolleys." It is to be noted that she also mentioned that her partner later helped her in using the restroom.

In an online statement, Jenny mentioned that being "a disabled person can sometimes be downright degrading and embarrassing, and unfortunately, this was one of those times." She also adds that telling her to wear diapers to avoid such situations made her feel "humiliated."

Based on a report by Business Insider, the airline AlbaStar took note of the situation and extended its sincere apologies to Jenny. Moreover, following the incident, Jenny has launched a petition to make aisle chairs mandatory on aircraft and gas, which got a signature of 5,000 people in support.