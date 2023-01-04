'Humiliating' Woman says asked to remove Shirt for security check at Bengaluru Airport

A woman passenger named Krishani Gadhvi has alleged that she was asked to remove here shirt for the security check at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. Registering her displeasure on Instagram, Gadhvi said she felt humiliated as she was standing at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole. She further tagged Bengaluru International Airport, asking why would they need a woman to strip?

"I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport. Why would you need a woman to strip?" wrote Krishani on her Twitter account.

Replying to her tweet, Bengaluru Airport said, "Hello @KrishaniGadhvi, we deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security force) a Government sovereign. (1/2)"

The security at airports across India is handled by CISF (Central Industrial Security force) which comes under the central government. A few days ago, South actor Siddharth also blamed CISF for harassing his parents at the Madurai International Airport.