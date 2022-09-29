Hurricane IAN: Airlines cancels over 2,000 flights in the US on September 29

Hurricane Ian has been creating havoc in US Florida as it has turned into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm and is predicted to retain top winds of 220 kmph. Due to storm-force winds and rains, various airlines have cancelled over 2,000 flights that were scheduled to fly today, reports Reuters. Hurricane Ian is causing massive disruptions to US air travel and is reported to be the most powerful storm in the recent history of the US. As per a Reuters report, around 2,163 flights were cancelled yesterday as various airports halted their flight services including, Tampa, Orlando, Melbourne, and Naples amongst others.

The hurricane could push as much as 12 feet of ocean water ashore in Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre in Miami said, urging people to evacuate the danger zone if they still can. More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, but by law, no one could be forced to flee.

Ian was centered about 100 kilometers west-southwest of Naples at 6 am, swirling toward the coast at 17 kmph. Florida residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and flee.

Also read: Aviation creates history! First all-electric aircraft ‘Alice’ takes maiden flight

During the night, Ian went through a natural cycle when it lost its old eye and formed a new one. The timing was bad for the Florida coast because the storm got stronger and larger. 120 mph (193 kph) to 155 mph (250 kph), with landfall just a few hours away.

The size of the storm also grew, with tropical storm force winds extending 175 miles (280 kilometers) from the hurricane's center. "With the higher intensity you're going to see more extensive wind damage," University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said.

(With inputs from agencies)