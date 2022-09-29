Aviation creates history! First all-electric aircraft ‘Alice’ takes maiden flight

Countries have been taking major steps to reduce carbon emissions from every possible mode of transport. From increasing usage of electric cars, and buses to now introducing electric planes, countries are doing everything in their power to reduce emissions. Having said that, a milestone was achieved in the aviation sector as Eviation aircraft completed the first flight of its zero-emission ‘Alice’ aircraft. The historic event took place on September 28 when Alice was lifted off at 7:10 a.m. from Grant County International Airport (MWH), flying for 8 minutes at an altitude of 3,500 feet. This new generation of aircraft has the power to transform communities by providing access to airports not currently used by commercial flights due to noise concerns or restricted operating hours.

"Today we embark on the next era of aviation - we have successfully electrified the skies with the unforgettable first flight of Alice," said Eviation President and CEO Gregory Davis. "People now know what affordable, clean, and sustainable aviation looks and sounds like for the first time in a fixed-wing, all-electric aircraft. This ground-breaking milestone will lead to innovation in sustainable air travel, and shape both passenger and cargo travel in the future."

Today, our all-electric Alice aircraft electrified the skies and embarked on an unforgettable world’s first flight. See Alice make history in the video clip below. We’re honored to celebrate this groundbreaking leap towards a more #sustainable future.#electricaviation pic.twitter.com/Q9dFoTPyiB — Eviation Aircraft (@EviationAero) September 27, 2022

Alice produces no carbon emissions, significantly reduces noise, and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops. Transforming Regional Travel All-electric aircraft will make regional travel more economically and environmentally sustainable for businesses and consumers. This new generation of aircraft has the power to transform communities by providing access to airports not currently used by commercial flights due to noise concerns or restricted operating hours.

Eviation Alice is targeted at commuter and cargo markets, and will typically operate flights ranging from 150 miles to 250 miles. Cape Air and Global Crossing Airlines, both US-based regional airlines, have placed orders for 75 and 50 Alice aircraft respectively. DHL Express is Eviation’s first cargo customer, with an order of 12 Alice eCargo planes. "The first flight of Alice represents a transformational milestone for the aviation industry," said Cape Air Founder and Board Chairman Dan Wolf. "Alice can easily cover 80 percent of our flight operations, bringing sustainable, emission-free travel to the communities we serve."

Also read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks more international flights from Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh airport

"The first flight of Alice confirms our belief that the era of sustainable aviation is here," said Geoff Kehr, Senior Vice President, Global Air Fleet Management, DHL Express. "With our order of 12 Alice e-cargo planes, we are investing towards our overall goal of zero-emissions logistics. Alice is the true game-changer by enabling long-distance air transport for the first time with zero emissions. This historic flight marks a significant milestone on our journey to ultimately achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Flying electric aircraft will provide a sustainable, emission-free way to travel. Designed from Ground Up to Transform TravelThe all-electric Alice aircraft features:- Max operating speed: 260 knots- Max useful load: 2,500 lbs for the passenger version and 2,600 lbs for the eCargo version Alice is available in three variants including a nine-passenger commuter, an elegant and sophisticated six-passenger executive cabin, and an eCargo version.

All configurations support two crew members. The executive cabin and eCargo variations are identical to the commuter configuration, except for the interior. Alice is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units from magniX, the only flight-proven electric propulsion system at this scale. Other key suppliers include AVL (battery support), GKN (wings), Honeywell (advanced fly-by-wire system, flight controls, and avionics), Multiplast (fuselage), Parker Aerospace (six technology systems), and Potez (doors).

Alice`s advanced battery system is highly efficient and endlessly upgradeable enabling range improvements as battery technology evolves. The aircraft also incorporates a fly-by-wire cockpit, providing greater reliability and systems redundancy.

(With inputs from ANI)