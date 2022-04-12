In a first, the heavy lift transport helicopter of Indian Air Force - the Boeing-made Chinook, created a new record for the longest helicopter journey in India. The recently inducted IAF helicopter made a record for the longest non-stop helicopter sortie from Chandigarh to Jorhat, Assam. The chopper took seven-and-half hours to complete the 19,10 km long journey, said the IAF officials.

"An @IAF_MCC Chinook undertook the longest non-stop helicopter sortie in India, flying from Chandigarh to Jorhat (Assam). The 1910 kms route was completed in 7 hrs 30 min and made possible by the capabilities of Chinook along with operational planning and execution by @IAF_MCC," a defence spokesperson tweeted.

IAF’s Chinook helicopter undertook the longest non-stop helicopter sortie in India, flying from Chandigarh to Jorhat (Assam). The 1910 kms route was completed in 7 hrs 30 min & made possible by capabilities of Chinook along with operational planning and execution by the IAF: IAF pic.twitter.com/mfuURTNOVW — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

The Indian Air Force acquired the Boeing-made Chinook for modernizing the IAF fleet recently, along with inducting Apache attack helicopters. The Chinook is a multi-role, vertical-lift platform, which is used for transporting troops, artillery, equipment and fuel. It is also used for humanitarian and disaster relief operations and in missions such as transportation of relief supplies and mass evacuation of refugees.

The defence official said the rapid mobility will allow the Indian Air Force to deploy the helicopter optimally as required. "Chinook is a multi role, vertical lift platform, used for transporting men and material. It also plays an important role in Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operations. Rapid mobility will allow @IAF_MCC to employ this asset optimally as required," the official said in another tweet.

India had finalised a contract in September 2015 to procure 22 Apache helicopters and 15 Chinooks choppers from the US at a cost of around USD 3 billion.

With inputs from PTI

