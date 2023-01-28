topStoriesenglish2566579
IAF Sukhoi Su-30 MKI's Safety Record: Last Crash Happened in August 2019

The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI involved in the crash has been India's most advanced fighter jets for the longest of the time, till IAF inducted French-made Rafale plane in the fleet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

On January 28, 2023 (Saturday), two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force - a Sukhoi Su-30 MKi and a Mirage 2000 - crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. Based on the information available, both aircraft took off from the air base in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh for a routine training exercise. The Indian Air Force, in its first statement, said one of the three pilots has sustained fatal injuries in the crash. "One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident" says Indian Air Force.

The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI involved in the crash has been India's most advanced fighter jets for the longest of the time, till IAF inducted French-made Rafale fighter jets in the fleet. The same company that makes Rafale, Dassault Aviation, also manufactures Mirage 2000, the second plane that's involved in the crash in Morena.

As for the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, it's one of the safest aircrafts with the Indian Air Force. The last known crash of the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI was reported in August 2019 in Assam. The Su-30 MKI fighter jet was on a routine training mission when it crashed in the paddy field in the Milanpur area and burst into flames.

The two pilots flying the fighter safely ejected from the jet and were rescued. One of the pilots suffered injury in his leg, defence spokesperson Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said. A Court of Inquiry was established to investigate the cause of the crash, the Indian Air Force said.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a multirole combat fighter aircraft jointly developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force. 

