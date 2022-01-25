In Pics: Check out these stunning images of Mumbai Airport celebrating Republic Day 2022

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) donned tricolour to celebrate the Republic Day 2022. The pillars designed with the peacock feather-theme can be seen glowing with the colours of the national flag. The beautification of the pillars has been done by projecting the lights resembling the tricolour.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day and for the first time ever, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) will have its display tableau at the Republic Day parade, highlighting the growing focus on regional air connectivity under the RCS-UDAN scheme.

On the other hand, Mumbai International Airport is the second busiest airport in India after Delhi's IGI airport and has been adjudged the best several times for its design and cleanliness. CSMIA handled 21 per cent more passengers at 19.8 million in 2021 compared to the previous year, led by domestic passenger volume, which accounted for 88 per cent of the overall traffic, the private airport GVK operator informed.

"This was driven by the recovery in domestic air travel. The second half of 2021 saw a whopping 117 per cent jump in passenger volume at around 10.9 million passengers as against about 5-million passengers in H2CY2020," said. The airport handled 16.3 million passengers in CY 2020, as per the CSMIA. Of the 19.8 million passengers, the airport catered to approximately 17.4 million domestic passengers across 1,40,000 flights and over 2.43 million international passengers across 17,290 flights.

"The domestic passenger traffic accounted for almost 88 per cent of the overall passenger movement from CSMIA.In terms of international load, the last three quarters of CY 2021 cumulatively witnessed around 1.9 million passengers, which is approximately 174 per cent growth 2020, where over 0.7 million passenger footfalls were registered," the airport operator stated.

According to the airport operator, "Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru continued to retain the spot as the top three domestic destinations from Mumbai with the highest number of passengers in CY2021 during the middle eastern countries. Dubai, Doha, Sharjah were the top three international destinations with increased passenger traffic to and from CSMIA in the previous year compared to 2020, where Dubai, London-Heathrow and Newark were the top three international destinations."

