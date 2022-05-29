A plane operated by a private airline, Tara Air in Nepal went missing on Sunday (May 29) with 22 people on board, according to airline and government sources. The Indian embassy in Nepal tweeted about their emergency hotline number as Nepal plane with Indians go missing. "Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people on board, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. A search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family. Our emergency hotline number: +977-9851107021," the Indian embassy in Nepal tweeted.

Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people onboard, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. Search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family. Our emergency hotline number :+977-9851107021. https://t.co/2aVhUrB82b — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) May 29, 2022

The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal's Tara Air took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to an airline spokesperson. Four members of a family from Mumbai are among 22 people on board a small plane of local airlines that went missing on May 29 in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara, officials said.

There are four Indian nationals, two Germans, and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew, said Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesperson at the airlines. The three-member crew of the aircraft was led by captain Prabhakar Prasad Ghimire. Utsav Pokhrel is the co-pilot while Kismi Thapa is the air hostess, My Republica newspaper reported, quoting Pokhara Airport Information Officer Dev Raj Adhikari.

The airline has issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Ritika Tripathi, and Vaibhawi Tripathi. The aircraft was scheduled to land at Jomsom Airport in the Western mountainous region at 10:15 am. The aircraft lost contact with the tower from the sky above Ghorepani on the Pokhara-Jomsom air route, aviation sources said.

According to an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport, they have an unconfirmed report about loud noise in Ghasa of Jomsom. It is suspected that the aircraft crashed in the Dhaulagiri area, the paper quoted DSP Ram Kumar Dani of Mustang as saying.

Also read: Plane with 22 onboard, including 4 Indians, goes missing in Nepal; search operations on

A helicopter that flew from Pokhara in search of the missing aircraft has returned without any success due to bad weather. The weather condition at the Pokhara-Jomsom route is currently cloudy with rainfall, affecting the search, according to the airline's sources.

The Nepal Army and police personnel have been dispatched to carry out searches through land routes. Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has directed authorities to intensify the search operations for the missing aircraft. Mustang Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma said that following the instruction from the home minister, security officials of five districts adjoining the Dhaulagiri Peak have been urged to stay alert.

The aircraft was last tracked taking a turn toward the Dhaulagiri Peak, officials said. An MI-17 chopper has also been dispatched from Kathmandu to Lete to help in the search operation. Tara Air is the newest and biggest airline service provider in the Nepalese mountains, according to the airline website. It started its business in 2009 with the mission of helping develop rural Nepal.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute