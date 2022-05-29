Plane with 22 onboard including 4 Indians goes missing in Nepal

A plane operated by a private airline in Nepal went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board, according to airline and government sources. They said the small plane was travelling from Pokhara, a vacation destination 200 kilometres northwest of Kathmandu, to Jomsom, about 80 kilometres northwest. Tara Air, which primarily flies Canadian-built Twin Otter planes, operates it. The missing plane was carrying four Indians and three Japanese nationals. The remaining passengers were Nepalese citizens and among a total of 22 passengers, including the crew.

The missing plane lost contact with the airport tower shortly after take-off at 9.55 am, a Tara Air official was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post newspaper. "The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact," Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma told ANI

According to an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport, they have an unconfirmed report about a loud noise reported in the Ghasa region of Jomsom, according to the Post report.

The officer also announced that the search operations for the plane are underway, "We are deploying helicopter to the area for the search operation,” Ram Kumar Dani, DSP of District Police Office, Mustang, told ANI. The last contact was made in Lete Pass region.

An airline official said the plane was carrying four Indians and two other foreigners, though their nationality was not known. Nepal, home to the world`s highest mountain, does have a record of accidents on its extensive domestic air network, with changeable weather and airstrips in difficult mountain locations.

Heavy rains have been reported in the region over the past couple of days, but flights have been operating normally. It is a popular route for tourists and Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple, which is situated on the foot of the Thorong La mountain pass in Mustang.

With inputs from agencies