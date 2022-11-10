India to become aircraft manufacturing hub? Plane-maker Embraer considers setting up plant

India recently became the manufacturing center for C295 tactical transport aircraft to be manufactured by the Tata-Airbus consortium for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the manufacturing hub of the plant in Gujarat. Following this, reports have surfaced suggesting that Brazilian plane maker Embraer is on the lookout for a manufacturing partner for its proposed new-generation turboprop, for which India is being considered as well. The topic has been in discussions for a while now, and the most recent reports reinforce the possibilities of India's consideration.

Business Standard quotes Embraer saying, "We are in discussions with potential partners in India and globally on a selection of partnering options for the next generation turboprop aircraft — including manufacturing. These discussions are ongoing and progressing well." However, it was clarified that the aircraft is still in the development phase, and the dedication to launch the project is still pending. Though, reports suggest that the Brazilian manufacturer wants to launch the project by next year so that the plane will be ready to enter service by 2028.

The possibilities of the Brazilian manufacturer setting up a plant in India are further supported by PM Narendra Modi's statement that India can soon be an aircraft manufacturing hub. The statement further indicates that either foreign manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus are coming to India or manufacturing home-grown designs.

Meanwhile, over the years, India has shown progression in the field of aircraft manufacturing. The development mostly refers to foreign manufacturers partnering with Indian manufacturers for their products.

Significant progress has also been made by the government-owned aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which produces the Hindustan-228, the domestic version of the Dornier-228, and has integrated several Indian businesses into the global ecosystem of Airbus and Boeing's supply chains. Moreover, setting up a manufacturing plant in India can give a big boost to the economy as well as the Indian aviation sector.