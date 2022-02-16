India-UAE airfare drops drastically, flight tickets available at half price: check rates HERE

Airfares from major Indian cities to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have almost halved after a continuous five-month high. Now, one-way fares from the New Delhi-Dubai route can be bought for less than Rs 14,000, down from Rs 40,000 a month ago.

In December 2021, the India-UAE airfare crossed Rs 37,000 (1,814 Dirham), which now costs about Rs 13,660 (Dirham 665) one-way. “In October, I had paid approximately Rs 45,000 for me and my infant for a commercial flight, so I am happy as price fares have dropped for my returning flight,” said Fatima, a woman who travelled to UAE in December.

As per official sources, the prices of the airlines increased drastically as the country opened doors for vaccinated residents. Further, UAE attracted tourists due to Expo 2020 Dubai. In October 2021, as per travel agents, one-way fare from Indian cities such as Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Kochi, Delhi were as high as Dirham 2,000 (Rs 40,373) near the departure date.

Read also: PIA urges to Imran Khan to not allow foreign airlines use domestic routes

The Indian government exempted seven-day quarantine for international travellers from February 14. However, the pre-travel RT-PCR test valid for 72-hours before departure will continue to remain mandatory for all international passengers. The suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services in India has been extended till February 28. Flights under the air bubble arrangement would be unaffected, according to the country’s aviation authorities.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, airlines commenced flying to new places to meet the increasing travel demand. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launched direct flights to Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram. Go First, an Indian low-cost airline now operates four weekly flights between Srinagar and Sharjah.

Live TV

#mute