Indian Air Force detains Alliance air pilot for clicking pictures at airport, gets grounded

The alliance air pilot later got detained by the airlines for clicking pictures at one of the airports that also acts as an airbase for the Indian Air Force.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian Air Force detains Alliance air pilot for clicking pictures at airport, gets grounded

Indian airlines Alliance Air's pilot has recently landed in trouble with the Indian Air Force. The pilot got caught taking pictures at one of the airbases in India on 9 January, which got him detained for hours by the IAF officials. This resulted in a delay in the Indian airline's flight. The incident occurred at Port Blair airport, and action was taken against the pilot as the airport also acts as Navy Airfield.

Civilian flights are permitted from IAF bases. However, specific guidelines and procedures must be followed. Although the flight on January 9th received all the necessary authorizations, it appears that the pilot broke one of the IAF regulations that forbids aerial or ground photography from the aircraft. The update was later shared by Port Blair Airport, warning the passengers that the same airport also acts as Navy Airfield.

Authorities and military personnel are also on high alert as January 26th, India's Republic Day approaches. The IAF questioned the pilot as a result of the incident's time and location. The only public airport in the area is Port Blair, and it provides excellent connections. It is 1255 kilometres from Kolkatta, 1200 kilometres from Visakapatnam, and 1190 kilometres from Chennai away. The stunning beaches and fascinating local flora and fauna of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are well-known. Ninety-three percent of all visitors were tourists from within the nation, while only 7 percent came from abroad.  

Alliance Air issued a statement on the issue, "Safety for Alliance Air is of paramount importance, and such occurrences are viewed seriously by Alliance Air. The said pilot has been a de-rostered pending investigation. We ensure that all required corrective actions are in place." They added, "We would like to reiterate that Alliance Air as an airline adheres to the laid down procedures/policies. We sincerely regret the inconvenience to our esteemed guests on-board."

