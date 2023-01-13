'Flying on Air India...' Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal takes a jibe at Air India 'urination' incident

Tata-owned Air India airlines has been in the news for the urination incident on the airline's international flight on November 26. The internet has been slamming the airline for the way it handled the incident. Joining the stream of people slamming the airline on the internet, businessman and Shark Tank said Air India has become a "moot point" because of the urination incident on one of the international New York-Delhi flights.

In his tweet, Anupam Mittal said, "Flying on Air India is quickly becoming a moot point." Taking a dig at the airline, he asked, "How do u think the airline could have/can handle the susuation better?" The statement from the Shaado.com founder came after a Twitter user asked the man why Air India was being blamed for the fiasco that happened on the airline's flight.

The response of Anupam Mittal to the question makes it seem like the man was unhappy with the incident. He also shared his remarks and thought that the actions of Shankar Mishra were offensive and the airline's responsibility is to take up the case quickly and swiftly.

Flying on #AirIndia is quickly becoming a moot point January 9, 2023

Many Twitter users reacted to Mittal's tweet and also criticised the same. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Shit happens in foreign airlines as well. But the point is that doesn’t spread the way this incident on AI has spread. Why blame an entire airline for an unruly behaviour of a passenger? Just penalise that passenger as per law and move on." Another user wrote, "Bad taste at least not expecting from your end, your shadi.com helps to connect the people also sometimes not. It doesn't mean u are responsible for this."

While many others took the tweet in a light-hearted manner, one of the users wrote, "I am sure you would not have imagined liquidity in this form." Along the same lines, someone else commented, "In the future, Airlines will also force people to wear diapers during the flight."