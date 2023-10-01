Indian Air Force Helicopter With 6 Personnel Onboard Makes Emergency Landing In Bhopal

An Indian Air Force chopper made a precautionary landing in an open field in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Based on reports, the helicopter was prompted to make an emergency landing after experiencing a technical malfunction. At the time of landing, the aircraft had six army personnel onboard. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

ANI quotes an Indian Air Force official, saying, "An Indian Air Force ALH Dhruv helicopter made a precautionary landing near Bhopal. As per the initial reports, the crew is safe and a team is on the way to look into the technical issues."

Also read: Mentally Ill Passenger 'Misbehaves' On Patna-Bound IndiGo Flight; Detained

The incident occurred after the Air Show in Bhopal around 60 km from the state's capital. Specifically, the helicopter landed in Dungariya Village of Berasia.