Mentally Ill Passenger 'Misbehaves' On Patna-Bound IndiGo Flight; Detained

The passenger on IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Patna was detained upon landing for misbehaving and locking himself in the bathroom of the aircraft.

Last Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 09:05 AM IST|Source: ANI
A 'disabled' passenger was detained for allegedly "misbehaving" and "locking himself" inside a bathroom onboard an Indigo Hyderabad-Patna flight following a complaint against him by the crew, officials said. The alleged incident took place on Indigo flight 6E 126.

Officials further said the accused was detained by the police after landing at the Patna airport.  "He misbehaved on the flight and also locked himself inside the toilet onboard," the crew stated in their complaint.

Station House Officer, Airport police station, Vinod Peter told ANI, "The passenger, Kamar Riyaz, is mentally disabled and is under treatment. He was carrying medical reports. He was travelling with one of his relatives from Hyderabad to Patna."

"On a complaint filed by indigo staff, we detained him," he said, adding that further verification is underway.

