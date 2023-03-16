Indian Army Helicopter Crashes In Arunachal Pradesh, Search Operations Underway

An Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crashed near Mandala, Arunachal Pradesh, today. The helicopter was performing an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, when it was reported to have lost contact with the air traffic control (ATC) at around 09:15 AM on 16 March 23. Search parties have been launched, and operations are underway to look for the crew in the helicopter.

It is to be noted that Arunachal Pradesh is considered one of the most unfavourable places for aircraft operations. Furthermore, the North-Eastern state has witnessed multiple aircraft crashes in the past. In October 2022, an Indian Army's ALH helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh's Migging, killing five personnel onboard, including two pilots.

More details awaited.