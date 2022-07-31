Indian Aviation sector 'absolutely safe', no need to panic: DGCA chief

Amidst the rising technical snag incident, aviation watchdog authority DGCA's chief Arun Kumar has said that the aviation sector is 'absolutely safe. He added saying that there is no reason to panic. It is to be noted that recently there have been around 478 technical-snag incidents in the last year.

Recently, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the minister of aviation, met with senior members of his ministry and the civil aviation authority to discuss safety issues (DGCA). The minister informed the officials there should be no compromising on the safety of the passengers after receiving a thorough report from them regarding these incidences over the last month.

With inputs from PTI