NokAir Boeing 737-800 skids off runway at Chiang Rai Airport in Thailand

A Boeing 737-800 operated by Thailand's domestic air carrier NokAir skidded off a wet runway after landing during heavy rain at Chiang Rai International Airport, Northern city of Thailand.

The Boeing 737-800 was performing flight DD108 from Bangkok to Chiang Rai. All 163 passengers and six crews were safe, and no casualties have been reported.

While the pilot was landing the plane at Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport, heavy rain caused the plane to slip off the runway.