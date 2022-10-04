Airport security staff are often very cautious when it comes to their job. As a result of this, passengers usually have to show the content of their luggage. This can even go as far as taking out all the contents of the bags to get a nod to pass through the gates. On the same note getting security clearance food items is equally difficult. This is what happened with Himanshu Devgn when he was travelling from Phuket Airport. He was not allowed to take a can of Gulab Jamun with him on the plane because of the restrictions in place.

To overcome this problem, Himanshu found a way that is now being appreciated by the internet. He decided to open the can at the airport and shared the Gulab Jamuns with the airport officials present on site. The video of the incident was uploaded on Instagram and has now gone viral. The video has got more than 1 million views and is getting a lot of reactions from social media users. It also has reached more than 64 thousand likes.

Watch video of man sharing Gulab Jamun with airport staff

The video was shared with a text in it saying, "When they restricted us to carry Gulab Jamuns at the security check, we decided to share out happiness with them." While the caption of the video said, "Great start to the day!" In the viral video, Himanshu can be seen sharing the sweets with airport officials. Meanwhile, he also recorded their reactions and uploaded it on the social media platform.

After watching the video, one of the netizens appreciated the airport saying, "The staff is absolutely sweet here." While another wrote, "Best use instead of turning into waste." One other user commented on the video on a light-hearted note saying, "Sweet punishment for not letting Gulab Jamun in." One of the users wrote, "Instead of fighting with staff, these guys choose kindness & spread love."