India's Northeastern states to have international flights to THESE neighbouring countries

As the government works to improve aviation connection in the area, flights will soon begin from two Northeastern states to Myanmar and Bangladesh. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the minister of civil aviation in Arunachal Pradesh, signalled the start of the first flight on Monday from the new airport there. IndiGo, which will also be expanding its services from the area, operates the flight from Hollongi Airport to Mumbai via Kolkata.

Scindia said that air connectivity in the North East (NE) had been enhanced and more flights will be operated connecting the region with other places. Flights from Imphal to Mandalay and from Agartala to Chittagong will be started soon as part of enhancing international air connectivity in the region, Scindia said on Monday.

Imphal is in Manipur Mandalay in Myanmar, Agartala in Tripura, and Chittagong in Bangladesh. Now, there are 16 airports in the North East compared to 9 in 2013-14, he added. The minister also said the efforts are on to make the Northeastern states the growth engine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi, Itanagar, on November 19.

With inputs from PTI