Indigo achieves NEW milestone, grows fleet to 300 aircrafts to cater flight network

Indian budget carrier IndiGo revealed that it now has 300 aircraft in its fleet. Airbus A320 CEO and NEO, A321 NEO, and ATR 72-600 aircraft are flown by IndiGo. The expansion of the fleet has been made to cater to the expanded network of airlines. It is to be noted the airline recently expanded its domestic as well as international operations to multiple locations across India. Moreover, the airline also recently announced its biggest station at Goa's Manohar International Airport.

Speaking on occasion, Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said: "We are excited to announce that our fleet size now stands at 300 aircraft, giving wings to our ambitions. We have recently expanded operations across west, east, and northeast India as well as the middle east.

"The strong fleet will help us cater to emerging travel demands with the addition of capacity across domestic and international destination shores. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, and courteous and hassle-free service across a wide network."

The 300 aircraft-strong fleets will help cater to the growing passenger volume as Indian aviation marks recovery and growth in 2023.

The seating capacity on the A320 CEO fleet is 180, the A320 NEO fleet is 180 /186, the A321 fleet is 222/232, and ATR Fleet is 78. IndiGo is amongst the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world.

With its fleet of 300 aircraft, the airline is operating over 1,600 plus daily flights and connecting 76 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.

On Thursday, Indigo said that the airline will operate 168 weekly flights between Mopa and 8 domestic destinations like Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad right from the start on the first day of operations.

The new network will cater to the increasing demand owing to the popularity of Goa as a preferred leisure travel destination and will provide more options to the customers, making travel more affordable and enhancing direct connectivity to North Goa.

With IANS inputs