Air India peeing case: Shankar Mishra's father blames victim for blackmailing son, says money was paid

Shyam Mishra, the father of the accused in the Air India urination case, has blamed the victim for blackmailing his son Shankar Mishra and claimed that the money was paid. He further suggested that some demands of the victim must not have been met, upsetting her and leading to further action. He said that "there must be blackmailing". The statement coincides with the statement issued by Shankar Mishra's lawyers, in which he claimed that he paid some money to the victim.

In his statement, Shyam Mishra said, "She (victim) had demanded payment&it was made. Don't know what happened next. She must've demanded something that perhaps wasn't met that upset her. Perhaps there was blackmailing, there must be something."

The father of the accused also said, "My son hadn't slept for 30-35 hrs. After dinner, he might've consumed the drink given by crew & then slept. From what I understand,he was questioned by airline staff after he woke up."