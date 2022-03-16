हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indigo

IndiGo begins flights between India-Thailand after 2 years hiatus

The airline said it will operate the Thailand flights under the air bubble agreement till March 26 and thereafter as part of its scheduled commercial international operations.

IndiGo begins flights between India-Thailand after 2 years hiatus
Image for representation

IndiGo began flights between India and Thailand on Tuesday, following a two-year hiatus, according to a statement. Thailand is reopening its borders nearly two years after restricting tourist admission in March 2020, according to the airline's statement.

The country reopened its border to vaccinated travellers from every country on February 1 this year, it mentioned. The airline said it will operate the Thailand flights under the air bubble agreement till March 26 and thereafter as part of its scheduled commercial international operations.

"The flights will connect Bangkok with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru and Phuket with Delhi and Mumbai," it stated. Earlier this month, the Centre had announced that scheduled commercial international flights will resume in India from March 27.

Also read: Aeroflot to resume flights to Armenia with Russian-made SSJ100 planes from THIS date

The Kolkata-Bangkok flight started operating on Tuesday, the airline stated. "Fully vaccinated foreign travellers from India can enter Thailand without quarantine," the airline mentioned.

According to the new rules, travellers will need a negative PCR lab result before arrival and two more PCR tests after landing, one upon entry and another on their fifth day in Thailand, it noted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IndigoIndiaThailandFlights
Next
Story

India’s first RRTS train unveiled with world class features, 3x faster than metro

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Ukraine Russia Crisis: Russia retaliates with 'Ban Bomb', watch 50 top news related to war