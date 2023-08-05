IndiGo Begins Mumbai-Nairobi Direct Flight Services: Details Here

No-frills airline IndiGo on Saturday commenced its air services to the African market with the launch of a non-stop flight to Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya. With this launch, IndiGo now flies to 27 international destinations and 105 overall destinations as part of its network, the airline said in a statement.

Nairobi will be IndiGo's 27th overseas destination and 105th overall. IndiGo flight 6E-1853 will depart Mumbai at 2.10 a.m. and arrive in Nairobi at 5.40 a.m., while the return flight will depart at 6.40 a.m. and arrive in Mumbai at 3.25 p.m. (all times are local).

Flight services to Nairobi will open doors further into the African continent for IndiGo, it said.

Nairobi, the gateway to Africa's magnificent safaris, offers an exhilarating journey where wildlife encounters and pulsating nightlife take centre stage, IndiGo said.

Visitors to Nairobi can visit the Karen Blixen Museum, the Giraffe Centre, the Nairobi National Park, the natural habitat of black rhinos; the urban Karura Forest, the Ngong Hills, the Village Market, the Samburu National Park, and other attractions.