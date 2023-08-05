Viral Video: Monkey Roaming Around Kuala Lumpur Airport Causes Chaos, Netizens Are Concerned

Animals disrupting operations at an airport is a rare site. In one such incident, an adventurous primate found its way to Terminal 1 of the Kuala Lumpur Airport. The sightseeing monkey was caught on camera and the video of the animal exploring the airport campus was shared on social media by the airport authorities. It is to be noted that the monkeys roaming around open areas are a common sight in Malaysia. However, the incident at the airport is something out of the box.

The video was originally shared on Malaysia Airports' Facebook page. The short clip showed a small monkey walking on a high window support. Later on, the monkey sits on the beam and seems to be munching on something. Meanwhile, the people at the airport seem to be involved in their usual business. The video captured a few people shopping on one of the stands in the airport.

Sharing the clip, the airport authorities expressed concern about the small monkey. They also acknowledged that the little primate might be feeling "overwhelmed" being in the situation. Meanwhile, they also assured that efforts were being made to rescue the animal, and experts from Jabatan Perhilitan (Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia) were being called for the rescue operation.

Malaysia Airports said that the monkey in this video at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) terminal 1 has been saved by the Wildlife officers without any harm.



Malaysia Airports : "Our furry friend has been saved! Thank you abam PERHILITAN for being heroes of the day! " pic.twitter.com/vY1KZGCiO7 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) August 3, 2023

The caption on the video said, "Poor buddy! Must be feeling completely overwhelmed! Hang in there! We are getting the abang specialists from Jabatan Perhilitan to rescue you!"

To ensure everyone's safety, airport personnel was actively monitoring the situation. The post, which was published on July 29, managed to get a lot of likes and comments. Netizens expressed concern for the monkey and hoped for its safe rescue.

Expressing concerns, one of the netizens commented on the post saying, "Oh no! Poor guy!!! Hope he gets rescued soon!" Voicing similar thought another person said, "What in the world? Hope all will end well." While there were others who had humorous responses, "He was just catching the next flight."

According to a follow-up post by Malaysian Airports, the rescuers used a lift to return the animal to the ground. "Our furry friend has been saved! Thank you, Abam Perhilitan, for being the heroes of the day! This little guy can now go home to his family safely," the post said.