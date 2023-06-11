topStoriesenglish2620198
NewsAviation
INDIGO

IndiGo Delhi-Chennai Flight Makes Emergency Landing At IGI Due To Engine Failure

The IndiGo aircraft initiated its flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and returned back after encountering engine failure prompting a full emergency situation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IndiGo Delhi-Chennai Flight Makes Emergency Landing At IGI Due To Engine Failure

IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai returned back to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after reporting an engine failure. The flight declared a full emergency situation before its landing in the national capital, as per FPJ's report. The incident occurred with the budget-Indian airline's Airbus A321Neo aircraft while it was on flight 6E 2789.

At the time of the incident, the Airbus aircraft had 231 passengers and 2 crew members onboard, reports FPJ. The mid-flight incident prompted the emergency situation forcing the aircraft to return to its origin airport.

Also read: Air India Sats Introduces AeroWash, India’s First Aircraft Dry Washing Robot

The flight left the airport in Delhi at 9:46 PM, and its scheduled arrival time in Chennai was 12:24 AM. However, the emergency situation forced the aircraft to return. Following this, at 22:38, the aircraft successfully landed, assuring the safety of everyone on board. The flight crew's quick action and expert management of the emergency situation helped ensure a safe landing.

The Airbus A321Neo is a single-aisle narrowbody aircraft used by IndiGo for medium-range flights. Furthermore, the aircraft comes with a twin-engine design powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engines.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile