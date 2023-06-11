IndiGo Delhi-Chennai Flight Makes Emergency Landing At IGI Due To Engine Failure
The IndiGo aircraft initiated its flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and returned back after encountering engine failure prompting a full emergency situation.
IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai returned back to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after reporting an engine failure. The flight declared a full emergency situation before its landing in the national capital, as per FPJ's report. The incident occurred with the budget-Indian airline's Airbus A321Neo aircraft while it was on flight 6E 2789.
At the time of the incident, the Airbus aircraft had 231 passengers and 2 crew members onboard, reports FPJ. The mid-flight incident prompted the emergency situation forcing the aircraft to return to its origin airport.
The flight left the airport in Delhi at 9:46 PM, and its scheduled arrival time in Chennai was 12:24 AM. However, the emergency situation forced the aircraft to return. Following this, at 22:38, the aircraft successfully landed, assuring the safety of everyone on board. The flight crew's quick action and expert management of the emergency situation helped ensure a safe landing.
The Airbus A321Neo is a single-aisle narrowbody aircraft used by IndiGo for medium-range flights. Furthermore, the aircraft comes with a twin-engine design powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engines.
