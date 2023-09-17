IndiGo Lucknow-Abu Dhabi Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Delhi Airport

An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Abu Dhabi suffered a hydraulic system issue and made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Saturday, according to a source. The flight 6E 093 had more than 150 people onboard, the source in the know said.

The source said the aircraft had a hydraulic system issue and later landed safely at the Delhi airport. There was no immediate comment from IndiGo on the incident.

Earlier, An emergency landing was performed at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) by an IndiGo flight from Bhubaneswar to Delhi after one of its engines experienced a technical issue as a result of a bird strike.

IndiGo aircraft 6E-2065 from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi departed from the Bhubaneswar airport at roughly 7:50 am, according to BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan. But after ten to fifteen minutes of flight, the pilot discovered the engine's mechanical issue and had to make another landing. 180 people were traveling on board.