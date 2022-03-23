IndiGo most punctual airline in India, leads on-time-performance at THESE airports

According to the data released by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo had the best on-time performance (OTP) of 95.4 percent at four metro airports in February. Meanwhile, Go First secured the number two position with 94.1 percent in the same month.

Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai were the four airports where Indigo had the best OTP, the data released on March 21 said.

However, in January, the situation was vice-versa where Go First logged the best OTP of 94.5 percent at the four airports while IndiGo stood at number two with 93.9 percent OTP.

"We are delighted to use OTP consistently despite the most challenging situations. We have been able to improve our OTP to 95.4 percent in February 2022 from an annual monthly average of 93.5 percent in 2021," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that IndiGo will continue to fulfill its promise of "affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience" for its customers. In a statement, Go First said it has always been responsive to the customer demand and provided enhanced experience accordingly.

"A testament of our commitment to lead in punctuality, reliability and customer satisfaction is Go First's improved performance and it has registered zero customer complaints and cancellations besides delivering OTP consistently over a period of several months," the airline said.

In February, Vistara, SpiceJet, Air India, AirAsia India and Alliance Air had OTP of 90.9 percent, 90.9 percent, 89.8 percent, 88.5 percent, and 88.5 percent, respectively.

Around 76.96 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in February, approximately 20 percent more than the 64.08 lakh who flew in January, the DGCA said.

The February figure is a sign that the domestic aviation market is recovering after the 43 percent dip that was observed in January due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. In December last year, 1.12 crore domestic passengers travelled by air.

(With inputs from PTI)

