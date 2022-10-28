topStories
IndiGo pilot aborts takeoff after Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers engine stall, plane grounded

An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll and the pilot aborted the takeoff as the aircraft returned to the bay.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 11:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

An IndiGo flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bangalore suffered an engine stall while takeoff roll at the Delhi Airport and has been grounded. The pilot decided to abort the takeoff after the plane suffered a technical malfunction on the runway just ahead of the takeoff. As per IndiGo, all passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft.

While the initial report stated that the plane was grounded due to a suspected spark in the aircraft, IndiGo later stated that the engine stalled during the takeoff roll and hence returned to the bay.

"An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff & aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers & crew are safe & an alternate aircraft is being arranged," said IndiGo.

IndiGo is the largest air carrier in India with over 55 percent domestic market share.

