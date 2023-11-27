IndiGo Seals MoU With Noida International Airport, Will Operate Flights From Next Year

In a landmark move, Noida International Airport (NIA) sealed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndiGo. The collaboration designates IndiGo as the inaugural carrier for NIA, showcasing a firm commitment to fortify support for India's burgeoning aviation sector. The agreement outlines a strategic partnership between NIA and IndiGo, with a primary focus on enhancing air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh and extending beyond its borders. The synergy will foster the exploration of innovative concepts aimed at operational efficiency and an elevated customer experience. Addressing the occasion, Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said that they are delighted to announce their partnership with Noida International Airport to become the launch carrier at this upcoming facility.

"As India's leading airline, IndiGo is committed to enhancing connectivity and facilitating seamless travel. Our operations at NIA will provide Uttar Pradesh residents with access to our extensive network. We eagerly anticipate the airport's inauguration in 2024 and will collaborate with NIA management to innovate and deliver an affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experience," he said.

Also Read - Vande Sadharan Express: Here’s All About It - Design, Coaches, Routes, Top Speed, Features

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer of Noida International Airport, said that this MoU with IndiGo marks a significant step forward.

"The collaboration aims not only to strengthen air connectivity but also to innovate, ensuring an exceptional experience for our passengers. Leveraging IndiGo's expertise, we aspire to provide unparalleled connectivity and travel experiences," said Christoph Schnellmann.

The Noida International Airport's first phase is set to be operational by the close of 2024, featuring one runway and a terminal capable of handling 12 million passengers annually.

Upon completion of the fourth phase, the airport aims to accommodate a staggering 70 million passengers each year, solidifying its position as a major aviation hub.